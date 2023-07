LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old passed away on Saturday from injuries they sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Anthony JT Robinson, 19 of Lena, died at an area hospital from injuries sustained during the crash on June 24, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said

According to the department, the teen was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson north on Flansburg Road, north of Range Road, when the bike left the roadway, went into a ditch, and flung the driver into a nearby cornfield.