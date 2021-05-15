19-year-old killed in Freeport shooting, police searching for silver Chrysler

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Freeport Police officers were called to the intersection of Frank Street and State Avenue in Freeport for a shooting.

Officials found a 19-year-old Freeport man at the scene with gunshot wounds. A 23-year-old Freeport man was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, according to authorities.

Police say the teen was rushed to FHN Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Freeport Police released a picture of a newer model silver Chrysler 300 with black rims they say is connected to the incident. Police say three or more people were inside the vehicle.

The suspects at large are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.