19-year-old Kirkland man killed in car accident

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Logan Marshall was killed Friday morning after his car left the roadway and flipped multiple times through a group of trees.
Police say Marshall was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Marshall was driving a 2004 Acura RSX northbound on Malta Road, near the intersection of Hortense Drive, when he veered off the road and crashed around 7:42 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating the crash.
