19-year-old Rockford man charged with Attempted Murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man was arrested Friday morning for attempted murder.

Rockford Police officers reportedly responded to a report of a vehicle crash, along with shots fired, in the area of Ogilby Road and Forsythia Drive at 3:20 a.m. Officers observed two crashed vehicles upon arrival, with a subject running from the scene.

After chasing the suspect, officers took Talib Bazzelle into custody after a brief struggle. Officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck at the scene.

During an investigation, the victim reportedly advised that his vehicle was chased by several occupants in another vehicle, when the occupants of that vehicle began shooting at the victim. The victim said that he was struck in the neck by a bullet near the intersection of Ogilby Road and Forsythia Drive, and that his vehicle was struck by the offending vehicle directly afterwards.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and two pistols were located and recovered by Rockford Police officers at the scene.

Along with the Attempted Murder charge, Bazzelle has also been charged with Aggravated Battery with Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of Firearm and Resisting a Peace Officer.