19-year-old Rockford man charged with weapons, resisting arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Donavan Perez was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest after police tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Rockford Police say the officers tried to stop a car in the area of Bluefield Street and Arthur Avenue on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

Police say the driver pulled over in the area of Auburn and Filmore and Perez (mugshot not available), who was a passenger, got out and ran.

The vehicle was last seen headed east on Augurn Street, but officers chased Perez down and recovered a loaded gun.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

