19-year-old shot by Rockford officer facing gun charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, Rockford police tried to stop a car near N. Central and Michigan Avenues in Rockford. They say the vehicle pulled over on Illinois Avenue.

When officers approached the car, a passenger of the vehicle got out and ran. Investigators say Officer McGuiness shot the suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Jose Gonzalez Jr.

Gonzalez was treated and is expected to be ok. Police say a handgun and a laser sight were recovered from the scene. Gonzalez is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member.