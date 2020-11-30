19-year-old shot during robbery in Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old victim was shot in a robbery in Beloit Monday morning, according to police.

Beloit Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Dewey Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police said that the preliminary investigation shows the shooting was part of a targeted robbery. Three suspects entered the home and started shooting during the incident.

Money was stolen during the crime.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury, and has since been released, authorities said.

MORE HEADLINES: