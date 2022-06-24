JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said a 19-year-old was shot in Bond Park on Thursday and the suspect is still at large.

According to police, officers were called to the park, at 201 N. Oakhill, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and was treated and released.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other and were in the same car when the victim was shot, but the suspect’s identity was not released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crime call 608-755-3100.