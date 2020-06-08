19-year-old shot while attending memorial for motorcycle crash death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 10:10 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the area of 8th Street and Brooke Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned a 19-year-old male was shot while attending a memorial for a motorcycle fatality that occured on Saturday.

The teen was brought to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Officials did not release further details.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

