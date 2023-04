ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old man is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night.

Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of N. Main Street, north of the Auburn Street roundabout, in the area of the Greenwood Cemetery.

Authorities did not release information regarding suspect description, or a possible motive.

The investigation is underway.

DEVELOPING…