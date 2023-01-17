ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Jaylon Jackson, 19, the suspect in a Sunday night shooting in which five people were shot, three of whom were killed.

According to police, around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of 23rd Street, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves dead in the kitchen, and 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson lying dead in the grass behind the apartment.

A source told law enforcement, the shooting was part of an ongoing gang dispute over a stolen gun. Although the stolen gun was reportedly returned to the residents of the 23rd Street apartment, a meeting was called to bring members of the “GMT” and “3 World” street gangs together.

At that meeting, Jackson and Reeves reportedly got into an argument in the kitchen, at which point Jackson pulled a gun and shot Reeves, at which point multiple shots were fired by multiple parties, according to court documents.

A 17-year-old juvenile was shot in the melee but escaped to 4200 Middlebury Avenue, where police and an ambulance were called. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Jackson was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.