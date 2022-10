JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m.

The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police said her injuries were life threatening.

The suspect, 19-year-old Asher Spitz was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.