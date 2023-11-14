ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though the jackpot for Wednesday’s PowerBall lottery is $255 million, one lucky winner who bought a ticket at a Rochelle gas station will take home a cool $1 million.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop, located at 400 Steward Rd. in Rochelle, for Monday night’s drawing. The lucky winner matched all five numbers, 24-33-35-37-42, to score the million dollar prize.

“Oh wow – how exciting!” exclaimed Wade Embree, manager at Love’s Travel Stop in Rochelle. “While I don’t know who the winner is, it would be so nice if it’s one of our regular customers who lives in town. Any day now, I’m hoping one of them will walk through the door and tell us ‘I’m a millionaire!’”

For selling the winning ticket, Love’s Travel Stop will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, eight Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball, half of which were in September.

In total, over 13,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the Monday, November 13 Powerball drawing.