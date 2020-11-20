2 alleged Rockford drug dealers arrested in narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Narcotics detectives arrested 22-year-old Jamaul Sanders and 20-year-old Raymond Sanders, Jr. on Wednesday after a raid on two properties uncovered cocaine, cannabis, hydrocodone, and ammunition.

According to police, detectives received numerous complaints of drug dealing in the area of 717 and 721 5th Avenue. After it was confirmed that drugs were being sold out of both locations, officers and DEA agents raided the homes on November 18th.

Jamaul Sanders (no mugshot available) was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Ammunition without a FOID.

Raymond Sanders, Jr. (no mugshot available) was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession of Ammunition without a FOID.

Both properties were condemned by City of Rockford building inspectors.

