ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two men – Malik Gordon, 20, and Daisean Davis, 18 – in connection with a pair of violent armed robberies early Friday morning.

According to police, the first crime occurred at 3 Sons Auto Sales, at 2523 Broadway, at 4 a.m. Police were summoned to the scene by a burglar alarm. When officers arrived, they reported finding the front glass door smashed.

Two cars were stolen, police said.

At 4:45 a.m., officers were called to Schnucks Grocery Store at 3134 11th Street for a robbery-in-progress. As they arrived, police spotted the two suspects trying to exit the building by forcing open the sliding glass doors. As they fled, police officers chased them down and took both suspects into custody.

Police said two victims suffered injuries in the attack, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officers found two handguns and one of the stolen cars from 3 Sons Auto Sales in the Schnucks parking lot.

Gordon (mugshot not available) was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Burglary, and Resisting Arrest.

Davis was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Burglary, and Resisting Arrest.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.