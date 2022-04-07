ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WTVO) — Police in California say they have arrested two men after they found nearly 21 pounds of fentanyl pills in a minivan on March 17th.

Fentanyl is lethal in a dose as little as 2 milligrams, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the fentanyl, officers with the Buena Park Police Department recovered 821 pounds of methamphetamine and 189.7 pounds of cocaine.

Edgar Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, have been charged with one felony count of possession of sale of a controlled substance, three felony counts of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance, and two felony counts of possession of sale of a controlled substance.

Raygozaparedes and Lamas are also charged with two felony enhancements that the controlled substances exceeded 80 kilograms by weight and two felony enhancements that the controlled substances exceeded 20 kilograms by weight or 400 liters by liquid volume.

Raygozaparedes and Lamas both face a maximum sentence of 37 years and 4 month if convicted on all charges. They have pled not guilty and remain in custody in lieu of $5 million bail.

Police call the bust one of the largest in Orange County in the last 16 years.

“Millions of unsuspecting people have the grim reaper looking over their shoulder and they have no idea how close they actually are to dying from taking a single pill,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Fentanyl is cheap, it’s easy to get and it is killing our children, our coworkers, and tens of thousands of innocent Americans who don’t have to die. Drug dealers don’t care about you or your loved ones – they only care about their bottom line and making as much money as possible. With fentanyl in an estimated 40 percent of street drugs, it’s not a matter of if but when someone you know and love dies from fentanyl. We have to continue to do everything we can to combat this deadly drug epidemic and save lives.”