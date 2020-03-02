2 Beloit high school students arrested on weapon, drug charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two 14-year-old students were arrested Monday morning after police were called to Beloit Memorial High School for a report of suspicious activity.

According to the Beloit Police Department, school staff called police after seeing “suspicious activity” before the two students went into a bathroom.

Police say an unloaded pellet gun was found in a backpack.

Both students were arrested. One was charged with possession of a weapon other than a firearm on school premises, the other for possession of marijuana.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories