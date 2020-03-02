2 Beloit high school students arrested on weapon, drug charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two 14-year-old students were arrested Monday morning after police were called to Beloit Memorial High School for a report of suspicious activity.

According to the Beloit Police Department, school staff called police after seeing “suspicious activity” before the two students went into a bathroom.

Police say an unloaded pellet gun was found in a backpack.

Both students were arrested. One was charged with possession of a weapon other than a firearm on school premises, the other for possession of marijuana.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

