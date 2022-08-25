DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, police found the victim in the 800 block of South 8th Street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was able to provide the names and descriptions of his assailants.

A witness to the crime was able to pursue the offenders and pull a backpack off one suspects’ back, in which police said a 12-gauge shotgun was found.

The pair were soon arrested by police.

Both boys have been charged with Attempted Murder.

The victim is said to be recovering from his injuries.