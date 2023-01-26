ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The garage was fully on fire by the time firefighters arrived, alerted by neighbors, who called 911.

Two cars inside the garage were destroyed and a van parked 3 feet from the building suffered moderate burns, officials said.

Fire crews brought hoses down the alley and were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to adjacent structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the damage was assessed at $60,000.