2 cars involved in ‘serious’ accident at Charles and 20th, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Charles Street and 20th Street where two cars have been involved in a serious accident.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories