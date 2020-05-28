ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Charles Street and 20th Street where two cars have been involved in a serious accident.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man charged with another shooting offense
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, May 28th
- Rock River Anything That Floats boat race canceled
- 2 cars involved in ‘serious’ accident at Charles and 20th, police say
- Police chief: officers who don’t see an issue with George Floyd’s death should turn in their badges
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!