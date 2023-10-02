SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities in South Beloit have charged two people in connection with a drug raid last month.

According to police, officers conducted a search of a home in the 6000 block of Stateline Road on September 22nd and found cocaine, fentanyl, packaging materials, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Scott Hamilton, 57, was charged with Manufacturing or Delivery of Cocaine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Whitney Pinney, 34, of Janesville, was charged with obstructing identification. Police say she is not in custody and is being actively sought in connection to the case.