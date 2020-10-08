2 children, 1 adult suffer ‘serious injuries’ in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two children, ages 1 and 2, and one adult are said to have suffered “serious injuries” in a house fire in the 600 block of Furman Street.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded at 9:32 a.m, where many family members had evacuated to the front yard. Officials said one adult woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital, and is now in serious condition.

The children and a dog were still inside the house and were rescued, fire officials said. The children are also said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

