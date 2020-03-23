2 children and adult escape from Machesney Park fire

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An adult and two children were able to escape from a Machesney Park home after the garage caught fire Monday morning.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire responded to a residential fire in the 9200 block of Longfellow at around 10:26 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say there is no evidence to believe it was deliberately set.

The fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage.

