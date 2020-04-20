Winnebago County announced 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department, said the county currently has 209 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the death toll locally stands at 11.

That total accounts for 14 new cases announced today, and 2 additional deaths.

Martell said the initial projection was that cases would double every 5 days, but due to residents adhering to social distancing guidelines, cases are currently doubling every 8 days.

On when to lifting restrictions in Winnebago County, Martell said the WCHD is looking for a period of two weeks with no sustained increase in new cases.

She also reminded the public to stay home and only go out to go for groceries, for food, or to get gas, and minimize contact with essential workers.

Martell said the county’s hospitalization rate of people infected by COVID-19 is currently 15 percent. She said the county’s healthcare resources are sufficient up to 20 percent.

