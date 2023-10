ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have detained two people after a disturbance at CherryVale Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cherry Valley Police, officers were called to the mall around 1:26 p.m. for a report of people fighting inside.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle outside the mall and detained two of the three subjects believed to be involved in what police described as a “disorderly conduct” incident.

No charges have yet been filed.