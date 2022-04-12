ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family was forced to find someplace else to stay after a fire broke out inside of their Rockford home.

Fire crews were called to 1920 Clinton Ave, near Harlem Boulevard and Auburn Street, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors spotted smoke coming from a window and called 911. No one was home at the time, but firefighters did rescue two dogs and three rabbits.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The fire was ruled accidental in nature, related to equipment left on while the family was out. Damages were estimated at $35,000.