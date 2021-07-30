2 dogs, 9 puppies rescued from Belvidere house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two dogs and nine puppies were rescued from a house fire in Belvidere early Friday morning.

According to the Belvidere Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire, in the 300 block of Menominee Street, around 3:11 a.m.

Officials say smoke was coming from the rear of a two story home, and firefighters found the fire in the laundry area.

According to authorities, the home had working smoke detectors and the residents were able to escape without injury.

Fire officials say the damages to the home are estimated at $25,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.