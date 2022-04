BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — An early morning house fire killed two dogs in Rock County.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Minkey Road in Bradford Township. That is where they found a house fully engulfed in flames. One occupant did get out safely. Damages are estimated at $140,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said that there is no evidence of foul play.