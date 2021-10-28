2 Janesville men killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Janesville men are dead after an early Thursday crash in Rock County.

Investigators say around 6:30 a.m., a 57-year-old man was headed west on East US Highway 14 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a GMC Sierra driven by a 74-year-old man in the eastbound lane.

First responders freed the drivers and rushed them to the hospital, where both died.

A third man, driving a Cadillac, was able to swerve and avoid the crash. His car landed in a ditch, but he is expected to be okay.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified.