2 Janesville men killed in Rock County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Janesville men are dead after an early Thursday crash in Rock County.

Investigators say around 6:30 a.m., a 57-year-old man was headed west on East US Highway 14 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a GMC Sierra driven by a 74-year-old man in the eastbound lane.

First responders freed the drivers and rushed them to the hospital, where both died.

A third man, driving a Cadillac, was able to swerve and avoid the crash. His car landed in a ditch, but he is expected to be okay.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories