MAPLE PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead after turning in front of a Peterbilt semi on State Route 64 on Monday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, two occupants were in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed north on East County Line Road.

After stopping at the stop sign, the Impala pulled into the 2-way intersection before it was safe to do so, police said.

The driver of a Peterbilt was eastbound, slammed into the Impala, sending both vehicles into the northeast ditch.

The driver of the Peterbilt was seen by paramedics but released at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the Impala were killed.

Police did not release the identities of the victims pending notification of family, but said the driver was from DeKalb and the passenger from Elgin.