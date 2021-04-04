2 killed in Stephenson County crash

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead after a crash Saturday in Stephenson County.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says two cars were involved in an accident around 6 p.m. on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to OSF and later died. Two juvenile passengers in the second vehicle were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

Police are withholding the names of the victims pending family notification, and say the cause of the crash is under investigation.