ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery.

According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road.

One suspect was described to police as a white male in his 40s, about 6′ tall, 250 lbs, wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, and facial coverings.

There was no description of the second suspect.

Police said the pair unlawfully entered the home and battered the sole occupant before stealing items from inside the residence, and then fleeing.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.