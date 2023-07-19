CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged as part of a two-year investigation into catalytic converter thefts in 8 Illinois counties, including Winnebago and DeKalb.

According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Pedro Villegas-Mendoza, 22, and Octavio Goytia, 28, both of Aurora, were each charged with felony theft greater than $10,000 and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

CBS News reported that Villegas-Mendoza also faces 38 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary, while Goytia faces an additional 36 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.

Raoul said Wednesday that the two men worked together from August 2021 to March 2022 and stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry, and Winnebago counties.

They operated in broad daylight and removed the converters by jacking up vehicles and using a saw to remove the devices, Raoul said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked on the case.

A catalytic converter filters fumes from a vehicle’s exhaust system and reduces harmful emissions. The device uses elements of platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which can be sold for profit.

“While a vehicle can still operate without a catalytic converter, removing it will release toxic gases and pollutants into the air,” Raoul said. “These charges are the result of close collaboration by my office with multiple state’s attorneys and law enforcement agencies to investigate thefts in eight Chicagoland counties. I am committed to ensuring these individuals are held accountable and ultimately to keeping our communities and environment safe.”

Bond for each man was set at $350,000 and they are due back in court on August 14th.