2 men killed in early Monday crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men in their 20’s were pronounced dead after a car crash on 16th Street Monday morning.

Rockford Police say the accident happened in the 2100 block of 16th Street at around 2:30 a.m. when a Chevy Malibu hit a berm at the end of the street, struck a tree and overturned.

A third passenger, also a male, was taken to a local hospital.

