(WTVO) — A drop in gas prices came just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

Two million Illinoisans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the weekend, with 1.8 million of those travelers driving, according to AAA.

It is a level that the state has not seen since 2019.

Just over 42 million Americans are expected to leave home nationwide. That is up from a year ago, but still below pre-pandemic levels.