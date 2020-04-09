2 new cases of COVID-19 in Ogle County; 17 total

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people in their 30’s have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Ogle County, bringing the county’s total to 17.

So far, one person has died from the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 66 additional deaths.

