2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Boone County

(WTVO) — Two people, a man in his 50’s and a man in his 60’s, have tested positive for coronavirus in Boone County, the health department announced Tuesday.

The Boone County Health Department has recorded one death and 16 cases of the disease so far.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 74 additional deaths.

