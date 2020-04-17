2 new coronavirus cases in Stephenson County, no visitors allowed at Freeport hospital ER

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Health Department announced 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a person in their 40’s and one in their 50’s.

Both individuals are recovering at home, the health department said.

FHN Memorial says no visitors will be allowed to come with patients to the emergency department, effective immediately.

However, one patient or guardian is allowed to accompany a child under the age of 18.

The only other exception, the hospital says, will be for emergency or end-of-life situations.

