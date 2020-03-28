2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County, total at 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department announced two new positive tests of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to a news release, the total cases in Winnebago County is now 11. The total number of cases in the Northern IL Rockford Region is at 24. Officials did not give the ages of the new patients.

The health department says they currently have a total of 370 beds available (62 ICU) in the county and stress the important of social distancing as the number of cases increases.

In six months, the county says it will need an additional 615 hospital beds if only 20% of residents were sick with COVID-19, compared to 1,844 if 80% were infected.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

