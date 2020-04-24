2 people have died Friday from COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 15 new cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting that two more residents have died of the novel coronavirus, and 15 new cases have been confirmed within the county.
In addition, 3 people who were diagnosed have recovered in the last 24 hours.
In total, Winnebago County has 271 cases, 14 deaths, and 15 recoveries.
