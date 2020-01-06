2 Rock County men arrested for December shooting

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Rock County men, Ronald Hicks and Virgil Tate, Jr., were arrested this weekend in connection with a December shooting in the Town of Rock.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3000 block of South Highway 51 at 8:21 p.m. on December 7th, 2019, where a shooting victim was found.

Hicks and Tate were identified as suspects in the case.

Hicks was arrested on Monday, January 6th, at the Rock County Jail, where he is being held on a Probation Warrant. He was charged with Party to the Crime of an Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Tate, Jr. fled the state, according to police, and was arrested by Chicago Police on January 4th. He is charged with Attempted First Degree Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine.

Tate, Jr. is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

