2 Rockford men and 2 teens arrested in Beloit, stolen guns recovered

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say four suspects from Rockford were arrested Saturday and stolen handguns were recovered in the incident.

According to police, officers spotted a 16-year-old juvenile standing in the 1400 block of Hull Street around 6:57 p.m. on Saturday with a gun concealed in his waistband.

As police made contact with the juvenile, four other suspects ran from the scene. Police were able to chase down and arrest three of them.

The 16-year-old was charged with being a Juvenile in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest.

A 15-year-old Rockford juvenile was charged with Resisting Arrest and for a juvenile apprehension request from another department.

Mikevion Ingram, 17, of Rockford, was charged with Resisting Arrest.

Damion Neal, 18, of Rockford, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.