2 Rockford students win $150K scholarships in Illinois COVID vaccination lottery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford students won scholarships in Illinois’ “All in For the Win” vaccination lottery.

The two students who received vaccinations were picked to win the $150,000 scholarships.

In total, 17 students across the state won scholarships in the drawings.

Two additional winners, from Bloomington and Rolling Meadows, were chosen to win the grant prize of $1 million.

In all, the state gave away $10 million in cash and scholarships in the giveaway, which was a promotion to encourage Illinois residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The students have chosen to remain anonymous.