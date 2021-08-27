2 Rockford students win $150K scholarships in Illinois COVID vaccination lottery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford students won scholarships in Illinois’ “All in For the Win” vaccination lottery.

The two students who received vaccinations were picked to win the $150,000 scholarships.

In total, 17 students across the state won scholarships in the drawings.

Two additional winners, from Bloomington and Rolling Meadows, were chosen to win the grant prize of $1 million.

In all, the state gave away $10 million in cash and scholarships in the giveaway, which was a promotion to encourage Illinois residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The students have chosen to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories