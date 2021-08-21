2 shootings in 2 hours result in 1 death in Beloit Friday

BELOIT, Wisc. (WTVO) — Beloit police were just starting an investigation into a deadly shooting Friday night when a second shooting was reported in the city. Police said it is believed the incidents are related.

The investigation began around 9:18 p.m. when officers responded to the 1800 block of Fayette where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Beloit Police Department said detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

As the investigation got underway, police received a call around 10:57 p.m. of shots fired in the 600 block of Woodward. Officers arrived at the location to find a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No names have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or contact Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.



