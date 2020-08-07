2 Stillman Valley teachers among 24 school employees quarantined for COVID-19 exposure

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teachers are among 24 Meridian School District employees who have been quarantined over the past five days for exposure to COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. PJ Caposey, the employees either had exposure to someone who is symptomatic, tested positive for the virus, or exhibited symptoms on their own.

Caposey says the district has 55 employees reporting to work each day, and has lost 33 days of work due to the quarantines.

Caposey noted, “Over the course of the summer the district has done everything possible to find a way to reopen safely. As the beginning of the year draws closer it is abundantly clear that on top of the concerns for the safety and well-being of students and staff, the simple logistics of having enough healthy and non-quarantined staff to safely and effectively operate will be a major concern.”

Meridian teachers report to work on August 11th and students report on August 18th. Meridian will be using a hybrid schedule where all students receive face-to-face instruction twice per week unless the student opted solely for remote learning – as 16% of Meridian students did.

