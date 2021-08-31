2 teens seriously injured in N. Meridian crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with a box truck on N. Meridian Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, around 2 p.m. deputies responded to the 3700 block, near Dickenson Road, where the box truck and the passenger vehicle collided.

Police said a 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were both taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said the passenger car was eastbound on Dickenson and the box truck southbound on Meridian at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.