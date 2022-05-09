ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say multiple shootings were reported Sunday night and two victims, one 18-years-old, the other 20, were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

According to police, the 18-year-old was shot in the area of 6th Avenue and S. 5th Street, near the Patriot’s Gateway Community Center, around 5:05 p.m, and multiple nearby buildings were hit by gunfire.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, and released.

Then, at 7:40 p.m., police were called to 1400 Seminary Street where a 20-year-old man had been shot, reportedly by two black males who shot him while he was in his vehicle near Orton Keyes.

He was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital and released.