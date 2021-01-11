2 women escape car fire on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women were able to escape a car that burst into flame following a malfunction on E. State Street on Monday morning.
Around 9:40 a.m., Rockford Police say the women were able to get out of the car after it started smoking following a mechanical malfunction and prior to it starting on fire.
DEVELOPING…
