2 workers injured after falling 20 feet at construction site

CORTLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Two construction workers were seriously injured Saturday morning after falling two stories in Cortland, Ill., according to police.

Ulysis Reyes, 19, and Jorge Reyes-Martinez, 42, were in a staging box attached to a forklift while doing work on the second story of townhouse under construction. The straps holding the box snapped, causing the box, with the men inside, to topple and fall approximately 20 feet to the ground.

When police arrived at the construction site, the men were laying on the ground with “significant injuries.” The men were both were transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in serious to critical condition. Reyes-Martinez was later transferred to Rockford.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.