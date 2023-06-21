CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A toddler suffered a gunshot wound during a Friday evening drive-by in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Police said that someone fired shots from a car in the 2800 block of W. 26th Street, according to WLS. They shot at another car, which had the 2-year-old in the backseat.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to a local hospital in good condition, being transported by ambulance to another hospital for further treatment.

No one has been arrested in the incident.